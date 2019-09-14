After Dalmia Bharat, Shree and Nuvoco join race to acquire Emami Cement

After Dalmia Bharat Cement, Shree Cement and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation have joined the race to acquire Emami Cement. Sources aware of the development told Business Standard that all the three companies were studying the financial position of the Rs 6,000-crore Emami Cement.

After this is done, asset quality will be analysed and a final call or the bid proposal will be given. “We have decided to look into the acquisition of Emami Cement’s assets. Currently, the financial position of the company is being studied, and thereafter, a valuation can be arrived at,” H ...