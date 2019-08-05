After disrupting India's smartphone market, Xiaomi switches to TVs

Having used predatory pricing to knock down the competition in the cluttered smartphone market in the country, Xiaomi is doing the same to shake up the smart television segment. Nearly two-and-a-half times cheaper than the most expensive smart TV in play today (Samsung), Xiaomi is leaning heavily on the equity earned in the smartphone market to establish its credibility as a reliable, albeit low-priced, choice for Indian consumers.

The strategy seems to have worked so far. In the 15-odd months since the brand first showed up in Indian stores, Xiaomi has sold over two million ...