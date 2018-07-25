After Nissan, now Tech Mahindra takes space in Kerala to set up IT Center

Shortly after Japanese auto major Motor announced its Digital Hub in Thiruvananthapuram, has decided is to set up an IT Center that will cater to its global clients.

will join its peers TCS, Infosys, Wipro and to set up operations in the state.

Without disclosing investment proposed by the company, Kerala Chief Minister in a social media post said that Technopark released the allotment letter for 12,000 sq ft of space to to set up an immediate 200-seater office space at Ganga Tower in Technopark Phase III.





The office will start its operation in three months. In the initial phase, 200 people will get employment and once the campus is completed, around 2,000 jobs will be created, he added. The facility will be catering to a gamut of the company’s global client.

Recently, Motor Company has started its first Global Digital Hub at Technopark. After this, Tech Mahindra has expressed its interest to set up facility at Thiruvananthapuram.

With Tech Mahindra deciding to set up operations in Technopark, Kerala can now boast of the five IT majors of the country having their presence in the state including Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, Wipro, UST Global, another IT major also has its operations in Kerala. Sources said that the state is in talks with Microsoft to set up a campus in the state.



The state govt is also further developing IT space with new facilities. Bengaluru-based Embassy Group and US-based Taurus Investment Holdings has recently inked an agreement with the state government to set up an IT infrastructure including a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to set up an Embassy Taurus World Technology Centre and the government officials said that this would be built with an investment of around Rs 12 billion.

"Our state is definitely getting noticed by IT globally, as one of the most preferred locations in India. This is because of the extensive support by the state government and extremely skilled talent base the state has to offer,” said Hrishikesh Nair, CEO IT parks Kerala.

Tech Mahindra, a $4.8 billion company and part of the Mahindra group, has around 115,000 professionals working across 90 countries reaching out to over 910 global customers including Fortune 500

in Technopark employ more than 56,000 IT professionals which is spread across 760 acres of land with 9.7 million sq ft built up space (completed) and about 400 companies operational at present.