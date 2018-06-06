After telecom, Reliance Jio to take fight with Bharti Airtel to the cloud

After disrupting the telecom space with Jio, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has plans to step up the battle with rival Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel. Not just on the ground, but also in the cloud.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) empanelled RIL subsidiary Reliance Corporate Information Technology (IT) Park as a cloud services provider last week, officials have confirmed. Bharti Airtel’s subsidiary Nxtra Data had got the government nod for the service earlier. With intense competition in telecom sector, the two companies are rushing to diversify ...