JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Domestic pharma firms working on new repurposed drug for Covid-19
Business Standard

After US, Facebook plans to launch news service in UK, India, Brazil

The social media giant's news service currently pays US publishers for content and has original reporting from more than 200 outlets, including thousands of local news organizations

Topics
Facebook | News | United States

Reuters 

Photo: Shutterstock
Following the criticism, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would prioritize “trustworthy” news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets. Photo: Shutterstock

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to launch its news service in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil in the coming months, after having introduced the feature in the United States last year.

The social media giant’s news service currently pays U.S. publishers for content and has original reporting from more than 200 outlets, including thousands of local news organizations.

Facebook, which has 2.7 billion monthly active users, has come under fire for its lax approach to fake news reports and disinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Following the criticism, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would prioritize “trustworthy” news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets.
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 00:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU