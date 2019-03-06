Again, after 20 years: Founders of India's first e-tailer back in the ring

Twenty years ago K Vaitheeswaran and Sundeep Thakran unveiled India’s first e-commerce company Fabmart.com along with four other co-founders in a room called ‘Tipu’s Chamber’ at a prominent hotel in Bengaluru. The venture which was later rebranded as Indiaplaza.com shut down in 2013 after 14 years due to various factors including lack of funding and inability to compete with new players like Flipkart and Snapdeal.

But after two decades, the gritty entrepreneurs are back in the ring. On Wednesday, Vaitheeswaran and Thakran unveiled their new venture called ...