Agnikul signs agreement with Alaska Aerospace to test launch its rocket

Chennai-based small rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos has signed an agreement with Alaska Aerospace Corporation to test launch its launch vehicle -- Agnibaan -- from the Pacific Spaceport Complex - on Alaska's Kodiak island in the US.
The IIT-Madras incubated startup said it is on track to undertake the launch by the end of 2021. Agnikul Cosmos is developing a small rocket with a capacity to carry a 100 kg-satellite to low earth orbit.
According to Agnikul Cosmos, the ability to launch from high latitude launch ports is a significant advantage.
The company said that while the first preference was to use Isro's rocket ports at Sriharikota and the upcoming one at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu (both belonging to the Indian Space Research Organisation), if the customer wanted the launch to take place from some other country, the company would ship transport the rocket and launch from preferred site.
ALSO READ: BrahMos missile launch showcases enhanced operational capabilities: PM
The global micro, nano and small satellite (satellites weighing 1kg to 150kg) launch market is estimated to be at about $2-$3 billion every year.
About 500 satellites are launched across the world and the carrying rate is about $40,000 per kg for a low earth orbit.
Presently, small satellites are carried as piggyback luggage by bigger rockets. Thus, the waiting time for small satellite makers to put their satellites into orbit is very long.
For small satellites, the US is one of the largest markets and Agnikul is targeting it. In July 2020, Agnikul signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian company Leaf Space for ground station services. One of the founders, Srinath Ravichandran, said the company had signed up with a launch port in South Australia and was exploring 4-5 launch ports across the world.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU