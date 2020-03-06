AGR dues: Centre rules out any bailout package specifically for Voda Idea

A day before Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read was scheduled to meet Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, sources in the government said the relief, if any, would be for all and not just one player.

The UK-headquartered telco, which operates its India business in partnership with Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Idea, has maintained it would not be possible to continue as a going concern without any relief from the government on payment of dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Read, who’ll be on a short visit to India at a time when Vodafone Idea is struggling to survive, ...