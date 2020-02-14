AGR order: Why Jio is set to gain more than Airtel as Voda faces collapse

With the sector heading towards a two-player market, the clear beneficiaries would be Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. However, within the two, Jio is expected to gain more than Airtel given its superior 4G infrastructure and expectations that a higher share of Vodafone Idea’s data subscribers will shift to its network.

Vodafone has 304 million subscribers of which 45 per cent are data subscribers. The consolidation will help Jio accelerate towards its revenue market share target of 50 per cent from the current 34.9 per cent. Rajiv Sharma and Anshul Agrawal of SBICAP ...