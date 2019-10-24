AGR verdict: Clock ticking for a 2-horse race and a boost to Reliance Jio

Thursday’s Supreme Court order could hasten the process of the departure of another private telecom player, reducing the number to just two. It will also give a big boost to Reliance Jio, which has to pay a minuscule amount compared to its two key rivals, making it easier for them to achieve their targets.

The verdict will also provide a relief to the government, which is reeling under the problem of controlling its fiscal deficit with some extra revenue. The extent of reprieve will, however, depend on the time frame, in which the telcos have to pay the amount, and if the ...