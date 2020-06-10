Agro-chemical major UPL's Mauritian arm raises $500 mn through bonds

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Wednesday said its Mauritian subsidiary has raised $500 million by issuing bonds to buy back existing debt securities and debt repayment.

UPL Corporation Ltd, Mauritius, a subsidiary of UPL, has successfully placed 10-year dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of $500 million at the coupon rate of 4.625 per annum, according to a regulatory filing.





ALSO READ: ED files money laundering case in Medanta hospital land allotment case

"The issue was very well received by the investors and UPL saw initial interest of up to US$ 3.3 billion, an oversubscription of 6.6x," it added.

The bonds will mature on June 16, 2030.

"The proceeds of the issue shall be utilised to fund buyback through tender offer of existing $500 million 3.25 per cent notes -- due in 2021, fully or partly (tender offer has been launched on June 8, 2020).

"The remaining balance, if any, would be utilised for any debt repayment on or before October 30, 2021," UPL said.



ALSO READ: Frame policy for employment of migrants in home states, suggests SBI report

This issuance does not result in any increase in the net debt of UPL.