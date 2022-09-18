AI has moved from experiment to adoption: IBM Research AI's Sriram Raghavan

Artificial Intelligence has become the buzzword, as adoption increases in both enterprises and the government space. SRIRAM RAGHAVAN , vice-president, Research AI, has overall responsibility for AI research across all research labs. In an interview with Shivani Shinde , he talks about how AI is evolving, its use by governments as well as bad elements, and the significance of Labs India. Edited excerpts:

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.