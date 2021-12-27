Air India has cleared 80% of pending jet fuel dues to oil firms, says IOC

(IOC) has said the outlook for its aviation business is positive as passenger flights pick up, new airlines are launched in 2022 and clears it dues for aviation fuel.

“Airline operators have cleared all dues pending with IOC and are now within agreed terms. has also paid around 80 per cent of its pending dues to oil marketing IOC has received Rs 2281 crore from The balance settlement is under process for which modalities have been initiated in view of the handing over process of Air India,” said IOC, the country’s largest fuel retailer, in a statement.

Air India is making daily payments for fuel but its dues were pending for years. Oil marketing companies, two years ago, briefly suspended supplies to the airline at six airports. Supplies were restored after the airline agreed to pay Rs 100 crore each month to clear the backlog.

Air India cleared 80 per cent of its fuel dues earlier this month upon receiving fund infusion from the government, it is learnt.

IOC said current aviation turbine fuel (ATF) volume has reached 80 per cent of pre-Covid time and added that the outlook for the business remains positive.

“With increasing air traffic, increasing fleet in India, opening of new airports and anticipated entry of upcoming operator Akasa and the revival of Jet Airways the outlook for aviation business seems to be positive and optimistic,” it said.

According to IOC, recovery of ATF volumes between April to November was 57 per cent of pre-Covid level and is expected to reach pre-Covid levels once international airlines resume normal operations.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended till January 31 in view of the global spread of the Omicron variant. While the civil aviation ministry had given its go ahead to resume scheduled flights from December 15 the decision was put on hold following a review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended since March 23, 2020 to contain the spread of the coronvirus. While initially only repatriation flights were permitted, from July 2020 onwards, India began signing air transport bubble agreements with various countries to resume international flights.

On Sunday, 611 international flights were operated to/from India, which is around 50 per cent of the approved flights in the winter schedule of 2019.