Air India resumes US flights following Boeing clearance on 5G impact

has resumed its flights to the US following a clearance from

The airline was forced to cancel most of its US flights on Wednesday due to concerns related to 5G rollout but has now resumed flights upon receiving fresh operating instructions for the 777 aircraft from the plane maker.

An 777 aircraft took off for New York on Thursday morning. Flights from Delhi to Chicago and San Francisco departed in the afternoon with a slight delay as some passengers had to undertake fresh RT-PCR tests.

In a tweet said its flights to the US were affected during the last two days and normal operations will resume from Friday. Currently, the airline operates flights to New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington and San Francisco.

Late on Wednesday evening Boeing shared its technical guidance with the airline on anomalies that could occur due to interference of 5G signals with the radio altimeter in aircraft. This guidance, which is issued in the form of flight crew operations manual bulletin, also lists out steps and recommended actions that pilots need to take in various stages of flight.

Air India also issued a standard operating procedure to its pilots upon receiving the guidance from Boeing. “ When operations are planned at a US airport where the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) for 5G interference, the flight crew will need to be alert for system anomalies. Monitoring and cross checking of barometric and radio altimeter indications can provide early indications of 5G interference. If the autopilot or autothrottle is not performing as expected pilots should disconnect both and apply manual inputs to ensure proper control of path and performance,” Boeing said in its bulletin.

Telecom service providers AT&T and Verizon announced on Tuesday a pause in 5G rollout around key airports in the US following an urgent plea by airlines. However, this announcement by telecom isn’t enough. The FAA and aircraft manufacturers like Airbus or Boeing still need to undertake mitigation measures to ensure safe operations at US airports.

On January 16 the FAA had approved two radio altimeter models that are installed in a wide variety of Boeing and Airbus planes. On Wednesday it cle for ared three other altimeters. FAA also said it is working with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.