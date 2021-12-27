AirAsia India, SpiceJet make discount offers to spur ticket bookings

-
ALSO READ
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
Hiving off logistics biz, fund raise to unlock value for SpiceJet investors
Air India privatisation: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh has a risky flight plan
SpiceJet Q1 preview: Analysts eye liquidity measures, growth in cargo biz
Tata Sons to buy residual stake in AirAsia India for $19 million
-
Domestic airlines AirAsia India and SpiceJet on Monday launched discount schemes offering tickets upwards of Rs 1,122. Bookings can be made between December 27 and 31 and the discount is for tickets between January 15 and April 15.
The move is expected to stimulate forward bookings amid the scare for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has led to states imposing curbs on public gathering and strengthening medical checks on travellers. While travel demand in December remains strong and airlines continue to see around 380,000 daily passengers, forward bookings are looking weak.
Additionally, airlines are offering waiver in date change or rescheduling fees to provide better travel flexibility to customers.
“We have not seen an impact in December but clearly Omicron is a dampener. With rising cases people are in wait and watch mode,” said a travel industry executive. Generally, airlines launch such offers for travel beginning in February or March when demand get weak but this time around forward bookings are slow given Covid-19 uncertainties, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU