Airbus close to winning $5.5-bn order from Jet Airways: Report

SE has emerged as the front-runner to win an aircraft order worth as much as $5.5 billion from India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, solidifying the European planemaker’s hold in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.

Tha talks are for A320neo jets and A220 planes, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Boeing Co. and Embraer SA are also in discussions and no final decision has been taken, the people said. Although, at sticker prices, any transaction would be north of $5 billion, discounts are common in such large purchases.

Representatives for Boeing and didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jet Airways, once India’s top private airline, got its flying licence last month, marking the first time a carrier has been revived under the nation’s new bankruptcy laws. The flying permit validated the airline’s operational readiness, signaling its transforming into a “new avatar with fresh funding, changed ownership, and new management,” according to a statement.

“We are in final negotiations with lessors and OEMs for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plan once we have made a decision,” a representative for said Monday. “We are studying all possibilities to find the one that works best for us.”