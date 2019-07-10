Financial stress in aviation sector hits in-flight connectivity plans

Financial stress in the aviation sector is likely to delay the ambitious in-flight connectivity services in the country, it is learnt. Hughes Communication, Tatanet Services, Indo Teleports and BSNL-Inmarsat, the four companies to have got the licence earlier this year are in waiting.

These companies are yet to start the service despite getting the licence soon after the in-flight connectivity services were notified in December 2018, an official in the know said. Currently, there’s no demand as the existing aircraft fleet requires retrofitting to enable these ...