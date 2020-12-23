Airtel continues to add users in October even as Vi continues to lose

Bharti Airtel continued adding subscribers to its network in the month of October, taking its user base to 330.29 million. The company had 3.7 million new users in October, according to the monthly subscription data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Reliance Jio added 2.2 million users to its network, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 2.7 million.
In September, Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in terms of users with 3.8 million subscriber additions.
In the same month, Reliance Jio added 1.5 million users while Vodafone Idea lost 4.6 million subscribers.
The current user base of Jio stands at 406.36 million and that of Vi at 292.84 million, as per the official data for October.
In the wireline segment, Jio added 245,912 users, Airtel -- 48,397 and Vi -- 9400.
Total broadband subscriber base grew 1.17% month-on-month reaching 734.82 million. Broadband market share (wired and wireline) of three top operators was Jio 55.53%, Airtel 23.17% and Vi 16.40%.
Mobile number portability (MNP) requests increased from 520.8 million in September to 529.60 million in October.
Total active mobile users in the country were 960.91 million as against 958.45 million in September.
