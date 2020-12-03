Airtel gains 2.3 million more subscribers than Reliance Jio in September

JUST IN
Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel may not buy 5G spectrum and 'expensive' 700 MHz airwaves
The total number of active mobile users in the country was 958.45 million

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer in terms of users in September with 3.8 million subscriber additions, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said.

According to the latest Trai data, Reliance Jio added 1.5 million users while Vodafone Idea continued losing subscribers. Vodafone Idea lost 4.6 million subscribers in the month. BSNL, on the other hand, gained 78,252 users.

The wireless subscriber base of Jio now stands at 404.1 million. It is 326.6 million for Airtel, and 295.5 million for Vodafone Idea.

Jio has 35.1 per cent market share, followed by Airtel (28.4 per cent), and Vodafone Idea (25.7 per cent).

Total broadband subscriber base grew 1.41 per cent month-on-month, reaching 726.3 million. Broadband market share of Jio was at 55.9 per cent. Airtel had 22.9 per cent share, and Vodafone Idea had 16.5 per cent.

chart


In the wireline segment, Jio gained the most with 303,205 additions, as against Airtel’s 66,335 million.

Jio’s wireline base now is 2.1 million users, while that of Airtel is 4.4 million.

Mobile number portability requests increased from 512.1 million in August to 520.8 million in September, the Trai data said.

The total number of active mobile users in the country was 958.45 million.

First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 22:23 IST

