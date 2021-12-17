Airtel pre-pays Rs 15,519 cr to DoT to clear all deferred liabilities

-
Bharti Airtel on Friday said that it has paid Rs 15,519 crore to the Department of Telecom towards pre-payment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2014. The company had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum (including Telenor spectrum) for a consideration of Rs 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction.
These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY 2026-2027 to 2031-2032 and carried an interest rate of 10% (the highest rate amongst the deferred liabilities and borrowings) and an average residual life of seven-plus years.
The company estimates that the pre-payment will likely result in interest cost savings of at least Rs 3,400 crore over the residual life for fully substituted capital.
"Airtel continues to exercise flexibilities towards a stronger and efficient capital structure. The company welcomes the Department of Telecom's decision giving the industry the flexibility to prepay their deferred liabilities anytime at their NPV basis the interest rates specified for the respective auction. This allows the licensees to efficiently plan and use their cash flows," the telco said in a statement.
