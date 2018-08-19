Airtel Thanks: Get Rs 51 Amazon Pay gift card, renew Amazon Prime for free

India’s leading telecommunication service provider is now providing several add-on benefits to existing prepaid and postpaid subscribers as a part of initiative. includes benefits such as at no extra cost, worth Rs 51, yearly mobile protection, free Airtel TV and Wynk music app subscription. Important to note, these add-on benefits are over and above entitled recharge or plan benefits.

For existing subscribers who have redeemed such benefits earlier, the company is now offering free renewal of these services at no extra cost. For an example, if you are on Rs 499 and above postpaid plan and have been using a yearly that was offered as a free service by the telecom operator, the company is now renewing the subscription at no extra cost. Similarly, the company is offering free yearly renewal of mobile protection plan, Airtel TV and Wink music app. Additionally, the company is also offering an worth Rs 51 that can be redeemed before October 31.





Named Airtel Thanks, the offer is valid for prepaid unlimited pack users above Rs 90 plan and postpaid infinity plan users above Rs 499 plan. The offer benefits can be activated through Airtel mobile app or Airtel online portal. Eligible customers can check the Airtel app for Airtel Thank banner and click on it to activate the offer or to read offer’s terms and conditions.





