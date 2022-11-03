Ajit Mohan steps down as Meta India head, may join social media firm Snap

-
ALSO READ
Massive growth in reels in past two years, says Meta's Ajit Mohan
Meta Platforms hit with 8 suits claiming its algorithms ruin young lives
Facebook's parent Meta Platforms set to make first-ever bond offering
Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year: Report
Facebook and Instagram: Why Meta removed 27 million posts in India?
-
Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. According to news reports, Ajit Mohan will join the board of social media platform Snap.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU