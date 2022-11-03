JUST IN
Business Standard

Ajit Mohan steps down as Meta India head, may join social media firm Snap

Before joining Meta, Mohan served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Star India's video streaming service Hotstar for four years

Facebook

Agencies 

Ajit Mohan, Meta India Vice President & Managing Director
Ajit Mohan

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. According to news reports, Ajit Mohan will join the board of social media platform Snap.

Before joining Meta, Mohan served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Star India's video streaming service Hotstar for four years.
.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:20 IST

