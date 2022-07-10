Alibaba, Tencent fined in China for not complying with anti-monopoly rules

-
ALSO READ
US adds e-comm sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious list'
Air India fined Rs 10L by DGCA for not compensating flyer denied boarding
Alibaba has a much bigger problem than the crackdown on technology
Tencent buys stake worth $264 mn in Flipkart from co-founder Binny Bansal
Tech giants Alibaba, Tencent likely to trim workforce by up to 30%
-
China has imposed fines on technology giants Alibaba and Tencent as
well as a range of other firms for failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions, the country's market regulator said on Sunday.
The State Admnistration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released a list of 28 deals that violated the rules. Five involved units of Alibaba, including a 2021 purchase of equity in its subsidiary, the Youku Tudou streaming platform.
Tencent was involved in 12 of the transactions on SAMR's list. The firms could not immediately be reached for comment.
China's tech sector has been one of the main targets of a crackdown on monopolistic practices that started in late 2020. Under the anti-monopoly law, the maximum potential fine in each case stands at 500,000 yuan ($74,688).
($1 = 6.6945 yuan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU