All share-backed loans prepaid, Adani executives tell investors at UK meet

The US meetings will be held over four days, including in New York and Los Angeles, the person said.Meanwhile, more shares belonging to companies of the embattled group have been pledged as security for loans taken by the group’s flagship firm, a trustee said. SBICap Trustee in notices to stock exchanges said that a further 0.99 per cent shares in Adani Green Energy were pledged “for the benefits of the lenders” of Adani Enterprises. An additional 0.76 per cent shares in Adani Transmission were also pledged to banks, the trustee said.
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 22:36 IST
