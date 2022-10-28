We'll make products never made before in the country: AM/NS India chairman

India (AM/NS India) kicked off a Rs 60,000 crore expansion project on Friday at Hazira, Gujarat, and indicated further investment in the future.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, Aditya Mittal, chief executive officer, ArcelorMittal, and chairman AM/NS India, said, “We have invested almost Rs 90,000 crore and have made tremendous progress across many dimensions ensuring the facility is world class, operating safely at full capacity and producing even more quality products.”

The proposed expansion comes almost three years after global steelmakers – and – jointly acquired (renamed AM/NS India) under India’s insolvency law. has a 60 per cent equity interest in the venture.

Speaking on the occasion, Mittal added that the company intends to invest a further Rs 60,000 crore to grow the capacity from 9 million tonnes (mt) to 15 mt and produce the world’s most technologically advanced products. “We are bringing technology in steelmaking that has not existed in India. We are going to make products in India that have never been made in the country.”

Citing an example of high quality steel, Mittal said, “The first bullet train is expected to run on a 50km section between Surat and Bilimora in 2026 and our steel will be on that train. This is a great example of how we will be contributing to vital government initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Mittal also asserted the need to decarbonise and said, “We very much aim to lead the way in this process.”

Lakshmi Mittal lauded and said that it had always been the best state for business men. The new incentive scheme of the government would lend support to the Hazira expansion project, Mittal said. He added that the Rs 60,000 crore investment was just for this phase. “Going forward, there are plans for big investments.”

The “Bhoomi Pujan” for the expansion project was addressed virtually by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He noted that along with the expansion, a totally new technology is coming to India which will be a huge help in the electric vehicle, automobile and other manufacturing sectors.

“I am sure that this project of ArcelorMittal India will prove to be a milestone in the vision of Make in India. This will give new strength to our efforts for a developed India and self-reliant India in the steel sector”, the Prime Minister said.

He also said that in the last 8 years, the Indian steel industry had become the second largest steel producing industry in the world. “There is immense potential for development in this industry.”

Several top officials of Nippon Steel joined the event virtually. Eiji Hashimoto, representative director and president, Nippon Steel Corporation, said, Nippon Steel was committed to making great contributions to the growth of India, through development of AM/NS India.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the event.