Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm mall freedom sale: Discounts, cashback and more

It is raining offers, again! Some of the country's biggest e-commerce websites such as Amazon, and Paytm are holding sales and offering huge discounts on products ranging from electronics to home furnishing,

is holding 'Freedom Sale' (August 9 to 12); is running 'Freedom Cashback' sale (August 8 to 15), and will hold 'The Big Freedom' sale from August 10 to 12. Flipkart's exclusive fashion arm Myntra will commence ‘Right to Fashion Sale’ from August 9-12. Here's a list of all the offers on Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall:

Flipkart

The 'The Big Freedom' Sale will commence tomorrow (August 10) and will last till August 12. A sneak peek into the offers show great deals on top smartphone such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more. There is up to 70 per cent off on TVs and home appliances and up to 80 per cent off on electronics. Books, toys and beauty products are available at a starting price of Rs 99.

Apart from that, the e-commerce giant is offering new deals and discounts every 8 hours. It has also partnered with to offer an extra 10 per cent discount.

Amazon

The Amazon Sale, which started today (August 9) will go on till August 12. State Bank of India debit cards will earn you an Instant 10 per cent discount (T&C apply) on its products. The e-commerce giant is offering over 20,000 deals across more than 200 categories and more than 2,500

Amazon is offering huge discounts and attractive deals every day during this four-day sale. Products ranging from smartphones, electronics, lifestyle and home furnishing are displayed at heavily discounted prices across the site.

There are also exclusive deals for Amazon Prime customers and up to 60 per cent discount on app deals.

Paytm Mall

Other than Amazon and Flipkart, a also started its sale yesterday (August 8). The deal will end on August 15.

Paytm has joined hands with more than 1,000 leading and private labels for the promotion of its ‘Freedom Cashback Sale’. Under this sale, the website is offering attractive cashback offers on a wide range of products right from smartphones to home appliances.

Here are certain cashback deals offered on the website right now:

1. Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on various models of iPhones and other smartphones

2. Up to Rs 20,000 cashback on laptops, mobile accessories and more

3. Up to 60 per cent discount on MRP of TVs, ACs and other home appliances

In the sale offered by Paytm, customers will be allowed to make choices from a variety of products for an attractive price offer.