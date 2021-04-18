Amazon partners with Indian EV firms for its last-mile delivery fleet

-
ALSO READ
Two-wheeler EV firms see growth in post-Covid demand for personal transport
Amazon partners with Mahindra Electric to include EVs in delivery fleet
Ola Electric names Hyundai veteran Yongsung Kim as global sales head
Inside Ola's mega factory, India's potential answer to Elon Musk's Tesla
TeamLease estimates EV charging stations to create 10,000-12,000 jobs
-
Amazon India reaffirmed its commitment towards the electrification of its last-mile delivery fleet to reduce its dependence on non-renewable resources. Amazon India is working with Mahindra Electric to add more electric vehicles (EV) to its delivery fleet. Now, the company said Hero Electric, as well as start-ups such as EVage, are engaging with Amazon India to expand the company’s fleet of EVs. The aim is to enable sustainable deliveries of customer orders. Amazon India’s Delivery Service Partners are already operating EVs of multiple formats in over 20 cities in India. These include Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Bhopal, Indore and Coimbatore.
“As we enter the 75th year of Indian independence we need to focus on our collective efforts towards a green and sustainable India,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of MSME, Road Transport and Highways, at Amazon’s flagship event Smbhav. “I want to congratulate Amazon for being the first company to sign the Climate Pledge by committing to net zero carbon across the business, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. This is a remarkable and historical contribution.”
He said the collaboration between Amazon and Indian OEMs like Mahindra Electric, Hero Electric and EVage is a welcome step, which reaffirms India’s significant progress in the e-mobile industry.
The collaborative effort strengthens Amazon India’s commitment to include 10,000 EVs as part of its delivery fleet by 2025. These EVs are in addition to the company’s global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon. Amazon India’s Delivery Service Partner fleet of EVs now includes two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. These are designed and made in India and will be deployed across the company’s delivery partner network.
“We, at Amazon India, remain steadfast in our endeavour to build a supply chain that fosters energy efficiency and is environmentally responsible,” said Prakash Kumar Dutta, vice president, fulfilment centre and supply chain operations, Amazon India. “These electric vehicles will play a central role in achieving our environmental sustainability goals and will also play an important role towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. The pledge now has 53 signatories, including Infosys, IBM, Unilever, Verizon, Siemens, and Microsoft. To reach its goal, Amazon will continue to reduce emissions across its operations by taking real business actions and establishing a path to power its operations with 100 per cent renewable energy, five years ahead of the company’s original target of 2030. It would deliver its Shipment Zero vision to make all shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 per cent net-zero carbon by 2030. It is purchasing 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles. The firm is investing $2 billion in the development of decarbonizing services and solutions through the Climate Pledge Fund.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU