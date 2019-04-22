Amazon to Lifestyle, pre-paid gift cards pack good business for brands

Popular logic dictates that gift cards are mostly bought by the urban young, looking for a last minute rescue. Either a festival or a special occasion that has caught them short is a situation ripe for its purchase—at least so believed retailers and market researchers.

However recent data indicate that consumer behavior is far more nuanced and use of the gift card, much more widespread. And retailers are paying heed by designing their products as an all-weather lifestyle choice, instead of a no-option purchase. A recent whitepaper by Qwikcilver, a SaaS based platform that provides ...