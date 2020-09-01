JUST IN
Old SBI hand Dinesh Khara faces new challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic
Ambani-Biyani deal: Future Group's footprint to shrink by 80% in revenue

Future would be one of the top contract manufacturers in FMCG, fashion space but with wafer-thin margin

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Kishore Biyani, after having sold his retail and supply chain businesses to Reliance Retail, will be left with food and grocery (FMCG), and garments manufacturing, besides the insurance joint venture with Italy’s Generali. As a ballpark estimate, the footprint of Future Group will shrink by around 80 per cent in revenue and nearly 90 per cent in operating profit.

Biyani will become one the largest suppliers of packaged foods, groceries, and garments to Reliance Retail once the deal is through. With combined revenues of around Rs 7,300 crore, Future Enterprises would be one of ...

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 06:06 IST

