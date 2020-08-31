Reliance Retail likely to cut down on back-end staff after Future deal

Reliance Retail may rationalise the workforce that will be added following the acquisition of the Future group's retail, logistics, warehousing and wholesale assets in a near Rs 25,000-crore transaction.

This will be at the back end, said persons in the know, including those in managerial positions, which constitutes around 20 per cent of Future's 60,000 total workforce. Eighty per cent of Future's workforce consists of store staff, say informed sources, who are likely to be retained, since close to 1,800 retail stores from the Future network will be part of Reliance ...