AMETEK India opens technology centre in Bengaluru with $5.5-mn investment

Electronic instruments and electromechanical devices manufacturer AMETEK Instruments (India) on Friday opened its first technology solutions centre in Bengaluru with an investment of $5.5 million (around Rs 331 million). The company, which is a unit of US-based AMETEK Inc, also sought the Centre's support for the growth of its businesses in India.
"The technology solution centre reflects the importance of our growing customer base in India. We now can provide customers with a wider range of services and support, including product demonstrations, training seminars and application workshops, along with factory-direct service, repair and support," said Milind Palsule, the company’s managing director for India and West Asia.
The Centre is equipped with products from nearly 20 AMETEK businesses. It showcases the latest solutions for aerospace, defence, research, automotive, power, metal, pharma, factory automation, precision manufacturing instruments and electro-mechanical devices.
