JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tops brand owner G D Foods investing Rs 450 mn in new plant, expansion work
Business Standard

AMETEK India opens technology centre in Bengaluru with $5.5-mn investment

The company also sought the Centre's support for the growth of its businesses in India

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

IT Industry, IT, Information Technology, Office, Job
Representative image

Electronic instruments and electromechanical devices manufacturer AMETEK Instruments (India) on Friday opened its first technology solutions centre in Bengaluru with an investment of $5.5 million (around Rs 331 million). The company, which is a unit of US-based AMETEK Inc, also sought the Centre's support for the growth of its businesses in India.

"The technology solution centre reflects the importance of our growing customer base in India. We now can provide customers with a wider range of services and support, including product demonstrations, training seminars and application workshops, along with factory-direct service, repair and support," said Milind Palsule, the company’s managing director for India and West Asia.

The Centre is equipped with products from nearly 20 AMETEK businesses. It showcases the latest solutions for aerospace, defence, research, automotive, power, metal, pharma, factory automation, precision manufacturing instruments and electro-mechanical devices.

First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements