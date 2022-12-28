Amid global recession fears, IT firms may go slow on hiring in 2023: Report

-
ALSO READ
Attrition in IT companies likely to stay at 20% over recession fears
TCS to hire additional 10k-12k freshers in current year amid 21% attrition
No signs of slowdown in attrition at TCS; firm says it has enough hands
Companies using stay interviews to contain high attrition rates: Report
Freshers take to social media as IT companies delay onboarding process
-
Hiring in the information technology (IT) sector in 2023 is likely to grow by only 10 per cent, almost half of the rise seen this year, according to a report in The Financial Express.
Fears of an impending global recession have forced the IT sector to go slow on hiring new employees. However, consultants in the human resources industry say that IT companies would go for replacement hiring as the attrition rate is expected to remain high.
“Attrition will continue in the range of 15-20% for IT companies. We may not see expansion hirings but we will clearly see replacement hirings," Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno, a Bengaluru-based specialist staffing firm, told FE.
Roopank Chaudhary, partner and chief commercial officer, India and South Asia at Aon, added that hiring in 2023 is expected to be for specific roles.
The report said the hiring rate for the IT sector is likely to grow by only 10 per cent next year, almost half of the 15-20 per cent rise seen in 2022.
According to Karanth, the IT sector employs a workforce of nearly six million as of 2022 and is the largest employer of human resources. This figure is likely to rise by almost 10 per cent and most of the opportunities are likely to go to freshers since IT companies have already hired experienced talent over the past two years to respond to digitisation demand during the Covid period.
Besides IT, the domestic demand-driven sectors like FMCG, manufacturing, retail, life sciences, real estate, pharmaceuticals, construction, automobiles, hospitality could see a decent growth. This is expected to result in new hirings and growth in salaries in these sectors.
“Manufacturing, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, retail, FMCG are expected to give a higher increment than previous year by 0.5-1 per cent,” said Chaudhary.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 12:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU