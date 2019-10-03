Amidst exuberance, Bajaj Finance investors may be caught on the wrong foot

Bajaj Finance’s loan book, whether in size or granularity, doesn’t come close to that of India’s largest bank — State Bank of India (SBI). Yet, Bajaj Finance’s stock made waves lately when it pipped SBI in terms of market capitalisation.

Trading at nearly 8x its 2019-20 (FY20) book, valuations have always been pricey for the Bajaj Finance stock. At current levels, it is at 10–20 per cent above its five-year average valuation. It is true that high quality commands high valuations, and in tough times, the market leader and niche players tend to gain ...