Amul to acquire Heritage Foods' dairy plant in Punjab for Rs 21.2 cr

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)'s flagship Dairy is set to acquire Foods Ltd's dairy plant in for Rs 21.20 crore.

Foods Ltd's Board of Directors on Friday approved the sale of "all tangible assets" of the dairy plant located at Bhambri village of Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab, the company said in its filing with exchanges. The move is part of its business rationalisation in northern India. The board approved the sale to Anand-based Kaira District Milk Producers Union Ltd ( Dairy), the flagship dairy under

On its part, is evaluating the acquisition proposal, with its board likely to take a call soon, even as it looks to expand operations in to cater North India for liquid milk, curd and buttermilk, among other dairy products.

"We are considering the proposal for acquisition. We are anyway expanding our operations in northern India, especially and need more production facilities as our sales are increasing," R S Sodhi, managing director, told Business Standard.

Currently, GCMMF has two smaller plants in Punjab that largely manufacture liquid milk, curd and buttermilk and is looking to expand capacity for the same in the state.

According to Foods Ltd's filing with stock exchanges, the Bhambri plant in Punjab carries a net worth of Rs 21.10 crore and contributed 1.88 per cent or Rs 46.63 crore in terms of revenue from operations to the company's total Rs 2,482 crore turnover in fiscal year 2018-19.