Double pay: TCS makes an offer to freshers that perhaps no one can refuse

Just out of college, around 1,000 freshers have been offered a welcome gift by (TCS) -- almost double the salary it normally pays. However, there was one condition, they had to clear a test.

Fresh graduates, with new-age digital skills, have been offered a starting salary of about Rs 6.5 lakh per annum. The entry-level salary of Indian in the IT industry has been stuck at about Rs 3.5 lakh per annum for the past decade, a report in The Times of India said.

The selection of these candidates was based on a test focused on new areas in the digital world.

Not just this, from this year, candidates who perform exceedingly well in the company’s online National Qualifier Test (NQT), will also get an opportunity to take a shot at that digital skills-based examination, the report said.

Change in the recruitment procedure:

TCS, one of the biggest recruiters from Indian engineering institutes, usually visits accredited colleges to conduct a test followed by an interview. This process is going to be largely replaced by the NQT.

“People who have done well in the NQT will get a chance to write another test for the digital talent pool, and if they clear and go through the interview, then they will get into the digital pool and their compensation will be differentiated,” Ajoy Mukherjee, executive VP and head of global human resources, told TOI in an interaction.

The test for digital talent pool involves programming with a higher degree of difficulty compared to the NQT. The test is longer and requires good coding skills.