JUST IN
Andhra Global Investors Summit: Mukesh Ambani talks 10-Gw solar play
Uncertainty in Nigeria affects Indian auto, pharma, and consumer firms
Primus to add 2,000 units to senior living residences; enters Mumbai market
Vedanta seeking $1 bn from global banks to refinance old debt, say sources
Google rolls out PDF drawing, highlighting tools on cloud service Drive
RBI slaps Rs 3.06 cr penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for violation of norms
Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here
India Inc commits Rs 11.87 trn to Andhra on Day-1 of investor summit
Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP: Mukesh Ambani
Google Keep's new feature lets users pin notes to home screen on Android
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Uncertainty in Nigeria affects Indian auto, pharma, and consumer firms
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Andhra Global Investors Summit: Mukesh Ambani talks 10-Gw solar play

"I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 Gw of renewable solar energy in AP," said Ambani.

Topics
RIL | Mukesh Ambani | solar power

Shine Jacob  |  Visakhapatnam 

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to come up with a 10 giga watt (GW) solar energy project in Andhra Pradesh (AP), Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday, addressing the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 Gw of renewable solar energy in AP,” said Ambani.

The rollout of Jio’s True 5G will be completed across the country before the year-end, he added.

“The group is providing the largest and best digital network footprint in Andhra Pradesh through Jio with investments over Rs 40,000 crore,” Ambani said.

“Our 4G network covers 98 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state. The roll-out of Jio’s True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including in Andhra Pradesh,” Ambani said.

On Krishna Godavari Dhirubhai 6 (KG-D6) basin, Ambani, said: “We have invested over Rs 1.5 trillion in KG-D6 basin development and the supporting pipeline infrastructure. Today, the gas produced by Reliance at the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India’s clean energy transition and will contribute nearly 30 per cent of India’s gas production,” he said.

Reliance Retail has catalysed a retail revolution in Andhra Pradesh, Ambani added.

“It has partnered with more than 120,000 kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of the state, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age. Through its presence, Reliance Retail has created over 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in AP,” he said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RIL

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.