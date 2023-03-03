Andhra Global Investors Summit: Mukesh Ambani talks 10-Gw solar play

Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to come up with a 10 giga watt (GW) solar energy project in (AP), Chairman said on Friday, addressing the Global Investors Summit.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 Gw of renewable solar energy in AP,” said Ambani.

The rollout of Jio’s True 5G will be completed across the country before the year-end, he added.

“The group is providing the largest and best digital network footprint in through Jio with investments over Rs 40,000 crore,” Ambani said.

“Our 4G network covers 98 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state. The roll-out of Jio’s True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including in Andhra Pradesh,” Ambani said.

On Krishna Godavari Dhirubhai 6 (KG-D6) basin, Ambani, said: “We have invested over Rs 1.5 trillion in KG-D6 basin development and the supporting pipeline infrastructure. Today, the gas produced by Reliance at the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India’s clean energy transition and will contribute nearly 30 per cent of India’s gas production,” he said.

Reliance Retail has catalysed a retail revolution in Andhra Pradesh, Ambani added.

“It has partnered with more than 120,000 kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of the state, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age. Through its presence, Reliance Retail has created over 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in AP,” he said.