Angel investors back Delhi-based heathcare service provider Digilooks

Digilooks, founded by Sushant Sharma, in April 2018, currently has operations in Delhi NCR, Jammu and Meerut

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Delhi-based healthcare services provider Digiarway Healthcare Private Limited announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount from angel investors to fuel its growth plans. The investors include Ashwani Gupta, hotelier and veteran real estate and early-stage investor, Sunil Chawla - Partner at growth stage PE fund advisor Jacob Ballas Capital, Sanjay Malhotra - senior professional who has held leadership/CXO positions in companies (Emaar India, PVR, Taj Group) across varied industries and Harvinderjit Singh Bhatia - CEO of Radiowalla, India's leading service provider for in-store radio and chairman of angel network Value Investors Network (VINners).

Digiarway is a digital platform that provides complete healthcare services under the brand name "Digilooks" through the web and mobile app for students in educational institutions, in line with education board guidelines, particularly CBSE. It has developed a proprietary platform and has an in-house team of professionals to manage and store health and medical records. Digilooks also provides counseling and stress relieving sessions and organizes workshops and seminars.

Digilooks, founded by Sushant Sharma, in April 2018, currently has operations in Delhi NCR, Jammu and Meerut. The company will utilise the funds mainly to ramp up operations in the existing locations as also to establish its presence in other cities in North India.

Commenting on the transaction, Sushant Sharma, promoter of Digiarway said, "We are delighted to have such eminent and experienced investors on board and take their support as a validation of our business model. We are looking forward to creating a niche by our tech-enabled healthcare services in the space of Preventive Health Management in schools. This investment will motivate us as we strive to become a one-stop solution for healthcare needs of educational institutions, continually innovating and improving our product offerings."
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 20:28 IST

