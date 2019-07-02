Anil Agarwal's Vedanta changes pecking order in private sector oil biz

The Vedanta group has taken the space vacated by Reliance Industries in the country’s oil and gas sector in 10 years after starting production from its Mangala oil field in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Cairn India completes a decade of production at Mangala on August 29.

Incidentally, Mukesh Ambani-led RIL started natural gas production from its once flagship KG-D6 in April 2009. Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta now holds 48 oil and gas blocks in India through Cairn while another 10 blocks will be coming to them once the government approves rights for the latest auction under Open ...