Any sale short of all trust assets unfair to other shareholders: Lalit Modi

Just months after his industrialist father K K Modi’s death, Lalit Modi is embroiled in a bitter battle with his family, which includes his mother Bina, brother Samir, and sister Charu, on what course the Rs 10,000-crore group should take.

In an e-mail interview, Lalit Modi explains to Surajeet Das Gupta why he is pushing for an outright sale of assets. Edited excerpts: The question many are asking is why are you pushing for an outright sale of all assets (Godfrey Phillips India, Indofil Industries, and Modicare) when the trust deed provides the option of sale of some assets, and ...