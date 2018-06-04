JUST IN
Apis Partners to launch new funding round to invest in social impact firms

Apis Partners will primarily focus on countries like India, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco and more

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Apis Partners, a financial services-focused private equity asset manager, is set to launch a new $400-million funding round to invest in companies with a social impact through products and services that enable financial inclusions in many countries, including India.

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, had proposed a $25-million equity investment in Apis Partners, not exceeding 20 per cent of the total committed capital.

IFC will also play a catalytic role as a direct foreign investor (DFI) through its stamp of approval to help the equity fund firm to achieve a first close and critical mass and will provide additional financing to investee companies through debt and equity co-investments.

Apis Partners will primarily focus on countries such as - India, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The asset manager's investment objective is to make mid-market growth equity investments into financial services and technology such as payments, credit and savings, insurance, technology enablers and service providers and capital markets located in Africa and Asia.
First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 09:28 IST

