Apis Partners to launch new funding round to invest in social impact firms

Apis Partners, a financial services-focused private equity asset manager, is set to launch a new $400-million funding round to invest in companies with a social impact through products and services that enable financial inclusions in many countries, including India.
International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, had proposed a $25-million equity investment in Apis Partners, not exceeding 20 per cent of the total committed capital.
IFC will also play a catalytic role as a direct foreign investor (DFI) through its stamp of approval to help the equity fund firm to achieve a first close and critical mass and will provide additional financing to investee companies through debt and equity co-investments.
Apis Partners will primarily focus on countries such as - India, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines.
The asset manager's investment objective is to make mid-market growth equity investments into financial services and technology such as payments, credit and savings, insurance, technology enablers and service providers and capital markets located in Africa and Asia.
