Apollo Hospitals promoter group will issue 50 lakh shares to reduce stake

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's promoter pledging likely to hit 75%
Apollo Hospitals aims to reduce promoter group pledged shares by 50%
Apollo Hospitals up 10% in two days on strong Q1 results; nears record high
Apollo Pharmacy aims to expand its private label business in next 3 years
Apollo Hospitals plans to reduce debt to Rs 2,500 crore by FY20-end
-
The promoter group family of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) will be issuing five million shares through secondary placement to raise around $101 million (Rs 720 crore).
The aim is to reduce the promoters' pledged shares in the company. The deal, for which Citi Group is acting as placement agent and building the book (the term for getting enough investors to buy into a new share issue), is expected to happen in a day or two.
A combination of foreign and domestic institutional investors are expected to participate, said sources. The floor price is Rs 1,450 a share. Around 3.6 per cent of all shares in the company would be covered and Rs 750 crore is expected, going by the floor price, said market sources.
After the sale, promoter group shares will come down to around 30.8 per cent of the total equity, from the current 34.4 per cent. Withthis and the money to come through sale of stake in Apollo Munich Helath Insurance, the company is expected to bring down the promoter group's pledged shares to around 20 per cent.
The latter deal, said company sources, was expected to be consummated next month. Bringing down the stake is a commitment the promoters had made to minority shareholders.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU