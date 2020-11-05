Apollo Tyres: Investors should consider stock if volume growth sustains

Led by strong volume growth across segments and margin gains, posted better than expected performance in the September quarter. In addition to the double digit growth in the replacement market, recovery in demand from auto makers (OEMs) as well as market share gains helped the company post a 8 per cent y-o-y growth in revenues. Revenue growth in Q1 was down 34 per cent y-o-y.

In the India market (68 per cent of consolidated revenues), its replacement volumes in truck and bus as well as passenger vehicles for September were its highest levels for the month. Tyre volumes for heavy vehicles were subdued earlier due to change in axle load norms, transition to BSVI and Covid-19 pandemic but have picked up given the increase in movement of goods, mining activity as well as rising freight rates. Truck and bus tyres account for 60 per cent of India revenues.

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company has highlighted that it gained 500 basis points market share in the first five months of the financial year given import restrictions, demand improvement as consumers have shifted to personal mode of transport (instead of public transport) and network expansion especially rural touch points. The company expects to sustain volume growth in December and March quarters.

In addition to the demand recovery, what stood out was the margin gains. Profitability hit a four year high figure at 16.2 per cent and was up 540 basis points over the year ago quarter. In addition to the top line growth, margin gains were led by lower raw material costs, better product mix and cost containment measures. On the cost reduction front, the company was able to bring down fixed costs by 15 per cent in the first half of FY21 with gains from rentals, revision in supplier contracts, travel costs and digital launches. However its ability to maintain margins will depend on its ability to pass on the higher costs due to raw material inflation as well as rise other costs post the unlock process.

While the company indicated that return ratios on the back of lower capex intensity, lower debt, volume and market share gains across segments and markets should move up, any second wave of Covid-19 infections could derail the recovery. Investors could look at an investment if the trend of volume growth sustains in the coming quarters.