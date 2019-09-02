Apple gets to bite into Indian retail as policy hurdles are removed

Apple was possibly in preparation mode for its Indian retail journey when the Union Cabinet last week passed two critical decisions that could remove long-standing policy hurdles for the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The Cabinet decision to ease sourcing norms will benefit not just Apple, but other foreign single brand retailers, too, such as Swedish furnishing major Ikea, which is already in India. As for Apple, the earliest India will get to experience Apple online will be early 2020 and the company’s first fully-owned signature store should be up around 2022 — almost two ...