Apple ordered to pull some iPhones from German stores after court case loss

US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc took steps to enforce a court order banning the sale of some iPhone models in following a patent dispute, a move that will likely see Inc pull those models from its German stores.

A spokesman for Gravis, Germany's biggest reseller of products which is owned by telecoms company Freenet, said on Friday that it still had all products on sale, including the iPhone 7 and 8 models.

The German case is Qualcomm's third major effort to secure a ban on Apple's lucrative over patent infringement allegations after similar moves in the United States and China, and is part of a global patent spat between the two

Qualcomm posted bonds of $1.5 billion on Thursday, as required for the German court order to come into effect. The court found on December 20 that Apple had infringed Qualcomm patents on power-saving technology used in smartphones.

ALSO READ: iPhone prices to India: Apple's 5 ways to fuel earning but only one works

Apple said in a statement after the verdict last month that it would pull iPhone 7 and 8 models from its own 15 retail stores in during an appeal process once the order came into force.