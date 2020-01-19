ArcelorMittal-Nippon plans to take control of captive jetty at Hazira

AM/NS — the joint venture in India of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel — is trying to take control of the captive jetty at Hazira in Gujarat from the Ruias of the Essar group. AM/NS declined to comment on the issue but sources in the state government confirmed it had applied for a transfer of licence from Essar Bulk Terminal (EBTL), the majority in which is held by Essar.

The move has been initiated by AM/NS on the reasoning that this was a captive licence for the steel plant and the captive jetty should remain with the plant. AM/NS India, formerly Essar Steel India ...