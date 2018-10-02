Arun Jaitley uses K V Thomas' letter to counter Rahul Gandhi over IL&FS

-
“The government may consider supporting IL&FS in the following areas — guide institutional areas such as LIC, SBI, HDFC to support IL&FS to provide equity and debt of Rs 80 billion requested by the company," the letter by Thomas to Jaitley said.
Jaitley sought to know from where Gandhi invented a proposal of Rs 910-billion investment. "In fact, it is the section of the Congress leadership which has been urging me to enable investments in the IL&FS and save the company. Thomas, who is a former Union minister and has been the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, had written to me on September 20, making such a request." Gandhi had on Sunday asked PM Narendra Modi as to why was he was so keen to use LIC to save IL&FS, “his favoured company” that is set to run aground.
