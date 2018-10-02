Arun Jaitley uses K V Thomas' letter to counter Rahul Gandhi over IL&FS

A day after Congress President questioned the government's alleged move to ask to bail out the IL&FS, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday posted a letter written by Congress leader K V Thomas requesting the government to infuse money in the beleaguered company.

“The government may consider supporting in the following areas — guide institutional areas such as LIC, SBI, to support to provide equity and debt of Rs 80 billion requested by the company," the letter by Thomas to Jaitley said.

Jaitley sought to know from where Gandhi invented a proposal of Rs 910-billion investment. "In fact, it is the section of the Congress leadership which has been urging me to enable investments in the and save the company. Thomas, who is a former Union minister and has been the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, had written to me on September 20, making such a request." Gandhi had on Sunday asked PM Narendra Modi as to why was he was so keen to use to save IL&FS, “his favoured company” that is set to run aground.