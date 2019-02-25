Arvind spins an ethnic yarn with Sachin Tendulkar's private label True Blue

Having spent the past decade working with global brands to build their domestic portfolios, Arvind is now scaling up one of its in-house labels to create a national footprint. True Blue, a menswear label that Arvind has created with Sachin Tendulkar is being extended into an exclusive traditional apparel brand for men called True Blue Handcrafted.

Arvind is building an offline footprint for the brand and says that it will take it into markets abroad subsequently, where the enthusiasm for traditional Indian wear is growing. But Arvind is a late entrant into a market that has a mix of old ...