JUST IN
As Adani vies for majority, NDTV becomes priciest electronic media stock
Lupin gets USFDA approval for Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution
Boeing says its Super Hornet fighter makes economic and operational sense
How an unpaid loan aided Adani firms to make hostile takeover bid for NDTV
Higher fuel costs and competitive pressures may affect IndiGo's gains
Newsmaker: Clock clearly ticking for Prannoy Roy in NDTV ownership battle
Vedanta not to prune $2-bn capex target for FY23: CEO Sunil Duggal
Tata Neu, HDFC Bank partner to launch two co-branded credit card variants
Incentivise alternative technology for small cars: Maruti Suzuki chairman
Top headlines:Nitish wins trust vote; DreamFolks IPO sails through on Day 1
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Boeing says its Super Hornet fighter makes economic and operational sense
Business Standard

As Adani vies for majority, NDTV becomes priciest electronic media stock

Trading at P/E multiple of 28.5x - nearly 50% higher than industry average of 18.6x

Topics
electronic media | NDTV | Adani Group

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The takeover battle for New Delhi Television (NDTV) has led to a sharp rise in the company’s stock price and valuation. NDTV is now trading at a valuation premium compared to its industry peers and is now the fourth-most valuable electronic media group in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on electronic media

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 21:34 IST

`
.