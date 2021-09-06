As Covid cases recede, firms offer return gifts to get staff back to office

As Covid-19 cases recede, India Inc is once again tweaking work rules. Big tech companies such as TCS, Wipro and Infosys have either begun or are in the process of calling employees back to office in a staggered manner.

A survey by Aon, a global professional services firm, has found that 60 per cent of tech firms now expect every second employee to come to office. More than half of the employees working in engineering and manufacturing firms are also being asked to return to work. Another survey by management consulting firm Mercer shows that nearly six in 10 respondents are willing to work ...