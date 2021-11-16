Ashok Leyland arm Switch Mobility to supply 300 e-buses to Bengaluru

Switch Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has said that it will supply and operate 300 twelve-metre electric buses for BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation).

The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for 12 years under a gross cost contract (GCC) model under the FAME II Scheme. The buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by about 5.5 million litres a year, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions of over 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC.The state-of-the-art, technologically advanced, low-noise buses will make also commuting more comfortable, the company said in a statement.

Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “All Switch vehicles are zero emission, but we set the bar much higher, aiming for net zero carbon across all of our operations. Passengers on our vehicles can travel in the comfort of knowing that their journey will emit no CO2 to impact the planet.”

Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility Ltd and CEO of Switch Mobility, India, commented, “Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tail-pipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru. The cost of ownership and the product experience that we can deliver is among the best in the sector and our ability to bring value to customers like BMTC, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us to serve many more such customers in the future.”